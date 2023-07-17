How to deal with teensplaining, according to an expert

Dr. Katie Hurley helps parents better listen and respond to their teens.

 digitalskillet/iStockphoto/Getty Images

(CNN) — My teen was explaining to the adults in our house how used bookstores work recently, including how much credit versus cash we could get back when bringing in used books.

It was late, and I may have rolled my eyes. My mother trained me on libraries and bookstores when I was in utero.