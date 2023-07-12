Use childproof latches to keep cabinets, garbage bins and toilet lids closed. Oven door locks and stovetop knob covers are also a good idea.

iStock/KatSnowden

(CNN) — Everyone poops, but it turns out we don’t all need to poop every day.

That’s a misconception, said gastroenterologist Dr. Folasade May, an associate professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles.