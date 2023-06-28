(CNN) — Over 50 million people in the southern United States will be under oppressive heat conditions this week. The temperature is expected to climb over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, or 37.8 degrees Celsius, for several days. The heat index, which takes into account air temperature and humidity and is colloquially known as the “feels like” temperature, could soar to over 125 degrees Fahrenheit, which is 51.6 degrees Celsius.

As the temperatures rise, there are health concerns associated with extreme heat, including heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Who is most vulnerable, and what steps can people take if a heat wave is expected in their area? Are there specific precautions that the elderly and families with young children should take? And how can everyone prepare for hot weather events outdoors?