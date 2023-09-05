(CNN) — If sweating though your shirt in summer’s extreme heat makes you mad, you’re not alone. In fact, research shows that there’s a direct correlation between high temperatures and hot tempers, and that anger can sometimes lead to bad behavior.

Violent crimes like murder, aggravated assault and rape, terrorist attacks and mass shootings are much more likely when temperatures climb, studies show. There are higher rates of civil wars and riots. Even in controlled environments like prisons, a 2021 study found an 18% increase in violence between inmates on really hot days. People may also turn their anger on themselves; there’s a higher risk of suicide on hotter days.