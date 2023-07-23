(CNN) — Scientists have long known that people living with HIV face a higher risk of heart disease. The statin drug pitavastatin, however, might offer a solution.

In a phase 3 clinical trial, individuals with an HIV infection who took pitavastatin – a medication used to lower high cholesterol – were 35% less likely to suffer major heart complications, including heart attacks, heart failure or strokes. The findings were published on Sunday in The New England Journal of Medicine and presented at a meeting of the International AIDS Society in Brisbane, Australia.