Higher risk of death from any opioid use in people with dementia, study says

Opioid use is extremely dangerous in people with dementia, although experts are not completely sure why.

 Owaki/Kulla/The Image Bank RF/Getty Images

(CNN) — People over 65 with dementia were four times more likely to die within the first six months after starting to take an opioid for pain, and six times more likely to die If the opioid was a strong one, such as morphine, oxycodone or fentanyl, according to a new study.

Death was 11 times more likely to occur within the first two weeks after beginning any opioid prescription, according to the unpublished study, which was presented Tuesday at the 2023 Alzheimer’s International Conference in Amsterdam.