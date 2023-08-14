(CNN) — Latino children who live in states with harsher laws that apply to immigrants and systemic prejudice against them are more likely to experience mental health or chronic physical health conditions, according to a new study.

For the study, published Tuesday in the journal Pediatrics, researchers used nationally representative data of 17,855 Latino children, ages 3 to 17, from the National Survey of Children’s Health conducted between 2016 and 2020. Caregivers were polled on three areas of children’s health: health difficulties in the past year; chronic physical conditions diagnosed by a medical provider, such as asthma, diabetes or a heart condition; and current mental health conditions also diagnosed by a medical provider. Health scores were then compared with each state’s “inequities” score, which considered exclusionary state policies toward immigrants and attitudes toward Latino communities.