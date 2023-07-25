old-woman-holding-glass-with-fresh-milk-on-table_9031004_ver1-0.jpg

Old woman holding glass with fresh milk on table

(CNN) — The plant-based milk market is exploding, offering beverages made from seeds, nuts, legumes, grains and blends of those ingredients, often marketed as ready replacements for the traditional choice of cow’s milk.

However, not all of those plant milk options are fortified to meet the levels of various nutritional ingredients contained in dairy, according to a new unpublished study presented Monday in Boston at Nutrition 2023, the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition.