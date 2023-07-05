(CNN) — The fact that having high cholesterol can cause health problems is well known. But a total cholesterol level that fluctuates a lot — either up or down within a five-year period — might also be problematic by raising the risk of later dementia, a new study found.

“This study adds to a growing body of evidence showing that addressing certain modifiable risk factors and promoting healthy behaviors can reduce the risk of cognitive decline, possibly reduce the risk of dementia, and protect cognitive health,” said Christopher Weber, director of global science initiatives at the Alzheimer’s Association, via email. He was not involved in the study.