(CNN) — Fleaborne typhus is on the rise in Los Angeles County, with reported cases nearly tripling over the past decade, from 31 in 2010 to 171 in 2022. The disease can be severe but is rarely fatal, and three deaths last year — the first in nearly 30 years in the county — led the US Centers and Disease Control Prevention to investigate.

General signs and symptoms of fleaborne typhus include fever, headache, rash, liver inflammation and low blood platelets. The disease spreads to humans from infected fleas that often live on rodents, opossums, or cats, both pets and feral. It can’t be spread from person to person, the CDC says.