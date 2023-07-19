(CNN) — In the first research to look at constipation’s impact on the aging brain, scientists have found some concerning links.

Being chronically constipated, defined by the authors as having a bowel movement only every three or more days, has been linked with a 73% higher risk of subjective cognitive decline, according to research presented Wednesday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Amsterdam.

CNN’s Sandee LaMotte contributed to this report.