Feelings of purpose may decline after a dementia diagnosis. Experts share what to do

Purpose is an important component of health, experts said. A person’s sense of purpose declines leading up to and following a diagnosis of dementia or cognitive decline, according to a new study.

 Tero Vesalainen/iStockphoto/Getty Images

“Purpose in life is the feeling that one’s life is goal-oriented and has direction. It is an important component of well-being,” said Dr. Angelina Sutin, lead author of the study published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.