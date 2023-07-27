flavored-vape-vaping-ban

Flavored vaping ban

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration issued warning letters Thursday to several distributors of e-cigarettes for selling and distributing unauthorized e-cigarette products that appeal to minors.

“All of the brands cited in these warning letters have been identified as being among the most popular e-cigarettes among U.S. youth,” the FDA said in a news release, such as Elf Bar/EB Design, Esco Bars and Puff Max.