The US Food and Drug Administration is re-evaluating the effectiveness of phenylephrine, a medication in many over-the-counter drug products that treat nasal and sinus congestion.

At a hearing Monday and Tuesday, the expert members of the FDA’s Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee are discussing the pill form of the drug, which is used in popular products like Benadryl Allergy Plus Congestion, Sudafed PE and Vicks Sinex. Phenylephrine is also used in some liquid and spray decongestants, but that form is not a part of this re-evaluation.