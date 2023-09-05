Eye-tracking tool may help diagnose autism more quickly and accurately, new studies suggest

A child participates in eye-tracking to show a demonstration of the EarliPoint Evaluation process.

 Marcus Autism Center Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

(CNN) — Most families of children with autism may face long wait times to diagnose their child with the disorder, and once a diagnosis is made, it sometimes may not be definitive.

But now, two studies released Tuesday suggest that a recently developed eye-tracking tool could help clinicians diagnose children as young as 16 months with autism – and with more certainty.