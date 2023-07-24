(CNN) — As heat waves and wildfire smoke continue to affect parts of the United States, doctors are warning that people need to watch their heart health — particularly if they live in areas with high pollution levels.

The risk of a deadly heart attack may double when people are exposed to extreme heat and high levels of particle pollution, a new study found. The study, published Monday in the journal Circulation, found that extreme cold could also put patients at greater risk for a fatal heart attack.