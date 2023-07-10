(CNN) — The European Medicines Agency’s safety committee is looking into the risk of suicidal thoughts and thoughts of self-harm in patients who used popular medicines for weight loss, like Ozempic, the regulator told CNN Monday.

The review comes after three case reports raised by the Icelandic Medicines Agency, the regulator said by email. Two were cases of suicidal thoughts, one following the use of Ozempic and another after use of another drug, called Saxenda. The third case was one of thoughts of self-injury with Saxenda, the EMA said.