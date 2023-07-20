(CNN) — The United States is in the midst of some of the worst cancer drug shortages in history, affecting thousands of patients across the country who face delayed or cancelled chemotherapy appointments. But these shortages aren’t just bad for current patients, experts say; their effects on cancer research may be felt for years to come.

The National Cancer Institute, the federal government’s main agency for cancer research and training, told CNN that at least 174 of its own trials may be affected by the shortages. However, that number can’t account for other trials that rely on these drugs or possible trials that researchers would like to start but can’t.