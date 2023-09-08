(CNN) — A weekly dose of semaglutide, the key ingredient in blockbuster medications Ozempic and Wegovy, helped seven out of 10 patients newly diagnosed with type 1 diabetes stop taking insulin after three to six months in a small study.

The findings were published as correspondence in the New England Journal of Medicine this week and need to be replicated in a larger and longer trial. Lead researcher Dr. Paresh Dandona, SUNY Distinguished Professor of Medicine at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, said he hoped a longer study would reveal “whether we can change the whole natural history of type 1 diabetes.”