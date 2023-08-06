Dr. Sanjay Gupta: Cannabis is having a senior moment

Sue Taylor, right, known as "Mama Sue," spoke to Dr. Sanjay Gupta for "Weed 7: A Senior Moment."

 CNN

(CNN) — Prior to filming our first documentary on cannabis a decade ago, I was highly skeptical about its use as a medicine. I had even written a story for Time magazine a few years earlier to make the case that the evidence simply wasn’t there.

But, as so often happens when we start to dig into things, a different picture started to emerge. I traveled the world, visited tiny labs and, most important, spent time with patients — even young children — who changed my mind. I came to the realization that in some cases, not only did cannabis provide relief, it was the only thing that did so.