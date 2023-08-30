(CNN) — Dr. Berne’s Whole Health Products is expanding a recall of eye drop products after an analysis by the US Food and Drug Administration found that one lot was contaminated with bacteria and fungus.

The recall now involves Dr. Berne’s MSM Drops 5% and 15% solutions, MSM Mist 15% Solution and Organic Castor Oil Eye Drops that were distributed through the company’s website. Methylsulfonylmethane or MSM is a naturally occurring organosulfur compound popular in complementary and alternative medicine.