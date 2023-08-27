(CNN) — It happens to every gymgoer at some point. You’re getting ready to head to the gym or begin using a piece of equipment, and suddenly you feel stressed and anxious. Maybe it’s because of what you’re wearing, a lack of fitness or uncertainty about how a group class will operate. These negative feelings — dubbed “gymtimidation” — are real, and they can prevent you from achieving your fitness goals. That’s a real problem, experts say.

There is a wealth of evidence that being physically fit is key to preventing chronic illness and death. Staying active also helps you sleep better, reach or maintain a healthy weight, and control your blood pressure. In addition, exercise is a powerful force in combating stress, anxiety and depression — a real irony when it comes to the issue of gymtimidation.