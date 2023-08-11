(CNN) — Consumers shouldn’t use certain tests manufactured by Universal Meditech Inc., the US Food and Drug Administration warned Friday, including those that test for pregnancy, ovulation and urinary tract infections.

“UMI has notified the FDA that it has stopped all operations and is no longer providing support for its tests,” the agency said. “The FDA is not able to confirm the performance of UMI’s tests, raising concerns that the tests may not be safe and effective.”