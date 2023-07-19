Diagnostic errors linked to nearly 800,000 deaths or cases of permanent disability in US each year, study estimates

A new report found stroke to be the top cause of serious harms related to diagnosis errors in the United States, leading to about 94,000 deaths or permanent disabilities each year.

 Chanin Nont/Moment RF/Getty Images

(CNN) — Misdiagnosis of disease or other medical conditions leads to hundreds of thousands of deaths and permanent disabilities each year in the United States, according to a report published this week.

About 371,000 people die and 424,000 sustain permanent disabilities – such as brain damage, blindness, loss of limbs or organs or metastasized cancer – each year as a result.