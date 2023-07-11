Despite recent improvement, childhood cancer diagnoses are more common than 15 years ago, study finds

More than 14,000 children and teens were diagnosed with cancer in the United States in 2019, according to data from the CDC.

 PeopleImages/iStockphoto/Getty Images

(CNN) — Childhood cancer diagnoses in the US have been trending up for more than a decade, according to a study published Tuesday in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

There were 14,381 new childhood cancer diagnoses in the US in 2019: about 177 new cases for every 1 million children and teens up to age 19. Incidence rates have dropped since reaching a peak in 2016 but are still about 8% higher than they were in 2003, when there were about 165 new cases for every 1 million children and teens.