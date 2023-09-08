Demand for at-home Covid-19 tests is high, but don’t expect a shortage anytime soon

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, demand for at-home test kits is also on the rise, but test manufacturers say they are prepared to meet customer needs.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(CNN) — The US is experiencing an increase of Covid-19, with weekly hospital admissions and test positivity rates on the rise, according to federal data. It should come as no surprise that some Americans say they’re having a hard time finding at-home Covid-19 tests — often the first step when someone feels ill or finds out they have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Dozens of brands of Covid-19 antigen tests are available for purchase under emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration. These tests can be done at home with a nasal swab and typically offer results within minutes — hence their popularity.