Daily sugar-sweetened drinks linked to liver problems in older women, report finds

Compared with women who consumed fewer sugar-sweetened beverages less frequently, those who drank sugary beverages every day faced higher rates of liver cancer and death from chronic liver disease, a study found.

 Doucefleur/iStockphoto/Getty Images

(CNN) — More than 6 in 10 adults in the United States drink sugar-sweetened beverages on a daily basis. For older women, that might mean a higher risk of liver cancer and death from chronic liver disease, a new study finds.

The report, published on Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA, tracked the beverage choices of nearly 100,000 women between the ages of 50 and 79 across the United States and looked at their health outcomes over two decades. Compared with women who consumed fewer sugar-sweetened beverages less frequently, those who drank sugary beverages every day faced higher rates of liver cancer and death from chronic liver disease.