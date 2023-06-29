(CNN) — The Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists voted Thursday to add Cronobacter sakazakii infections to the list of nationally notifiable conditions that health departments count and report to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The council partners with the CDC to develop the list, which includes more than 100 diseases, including those that are contagious as well as those that are not, like lead in blood. States don’t have to follow the CSTE’s recommendations on which conditions should be reported to their health departments, but many do.