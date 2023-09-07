Covid apathy and fatigue are real. Here’s how to cope

Covid-19 is here to stay. To prove it, the virus is surging in many places around the world — just as immunity from vaccinations is waning and most people have gotten used to life without masks and social distancing.

 EMS-Forster-Productions/Digital Vision/Getty Images

(CNN) — Covid-19 is here to stay. To prove it, the virus is surging in many places around the world — just as immunity from vaccinations is waning and most people have gotten used to life without masks and social distancing.

While we know it’s the smart thing to do, the idea of returning to safety protocols required during the pandemic has many of us repeating a line often heard from our children: “I don’t wanna!”