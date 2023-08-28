Covid-19 has changed and so has our immunity. Here’s how to think about risk from the virus now

Experts say it’s less risky to catch Covid-19 than it used to be, but there are still good reasons not to treat it casually.

 Daly and Newton/The Image Bank RF/Getty Images

(CNN) — Covid-19 was never just another cold. We knew it was going to stick around and keep changing to try to get the upper hand on our immune systems.

But we’ve changed, too. Our B cells and T cells, keepers of our immune memories, aren’t as blind to this virus as they were when we first encountered the novel coronavirus in 2020. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has screened blood samples and estimates that 97% of people in the US have some immunity to Covid-19 through vaccination, infection or both.