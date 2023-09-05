(CNN) — First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House has reported, just as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are increasing. President Joe Biden has tested negative thus far.

Jill Biden’s diagnosis comes as a new variant, BA.2.86, has also raised concerns and spurred urgent laboratory studies. Early results suggest that the variant may not be a major cause for concern and the updated vaccine, expected to be made available later this month, will work well against it.