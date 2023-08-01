(CNN) — When a 54-year-old landscaper came into an Orlando dermatology clinic with a splotchy, painful rash, Dr. Rajiv Nathoo took five or six biopsies. The rash was spreading from the man’s limbs to his face, but previous doctors had been stumped by what was causing it.

The biopsy results confirmed Nathoo’s hunch, a diagnosis he described as something “you read in your textbooks”: leprosy.