(CNN) — All infants under 8 months of age should get a new antibody shot to protect against severe respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, according to a panel of independent experts that advises the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on its immunization recommendations.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, known as ACIP, voted unanimously on Thursday to recommend the injection, which will be added to the CDC’s childhood immunization schedule once the CDC director signs off.