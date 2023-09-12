(CNN) — A panel of experts that advises the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on its vaccine recommendations is meeting Tuesday to consider how safe and effective three updated Covid-19 vaccines — including the two recently authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration may be for Americans over the fall and winter.

The meeting follows Monday’s move by the US Food and Drug Administration to green-light Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech’s updated vaccinations. Novavax’s vaccine is under review by the FDA for authorization in people 12 and older.