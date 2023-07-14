Canada recalls six energy drinks, including Prime, for caffeine and labeling violations, but some companies say there’s a catch

The Canadian government is recalling energy drinks for having more than the legal amount of caffeine.

 Government of Canada

(CNN) — The government of Canada is recalling six different brands of energy drinks, including Prime, over their caffeine content and labeling violations.

Canada sets a legal limit on caffeine in energy drinks of 180 milligrams in a single-serving can. Prime Energy, the trendy energy drink made by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI, contains 200 milligrams per 12 oz can – nearly six times as much as in a regular Coca-Cola – and thus violates that country’s limits for supplemented foods.