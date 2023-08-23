(CNN) — Dr. Jaimie Henderson had a single wish throughout childhood: for his father to be able to speak with him. Now a scientist and neurosurgeon at Stanford Medicine, Henderson and his colleagues are developing brain implants that might be able to make similar wishes come true for other people with paralysis or speech impairments.

Two studies published Wednesday in the journal Nature show how the brain implants, described as neuroprostheses, can record a person’s neural activity when they attempt to speak naturally, and that brain activity can then be decoded into words on a computer screen, through audio speech or even communicated using an animated avatar.