(CNN) — A new office has been formed within the US Department of Health and Human Services to lead the nation’s response to the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday, HHS announced the formation of the Office of Long COVID Research and Practice to lead the federal government’s response to long Covid, a sometimes-debilitating condition marked by symptoms of Covid-19 that last weeks or months beyond the initial infection. It’s estimated that up to 23 million people in the United States have developed long Covid.