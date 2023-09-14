KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Benton-Franklin Health District announced Thursday there are high concentrations of toxic algae along the Columbia River. Clumps of algae tested showed levels approximately 50 times higher than the surrounding water.
The Swim Beach at Howard Amon Park in Richland has been off limits since the discovery of the algae last month.
The BFHD said it also found high levels of the algae in the Wade Park in Pasco and at Leslie Groves in Richland. The recreational area at Columbia Point has also been closed pending additional testing after the BFHD received a complaint.
The BFHD warned if people see yellow warning or red danger signs near any recreational water sites to not go near the water. In a release issued Thursday afternoon, the BFHD warned people should be cautious everywhere along the shoreline of the Columbia River.
According to the BFHD, one dog has died after possibly being exposed to the water, shoreline or the algae itself. It happened earlier this week and while the death of the dog is still under investigation, the health district wants people to act out of an abundance of caution. It was believed the dog may have eaten some of the algae clumps.
If a pet does get exposed to the water or the shoreline, the BFHD recommends the following:
Do not let them eat or chew on clumps of algae
Do not let them lick their fur
Rinse them with clean water after swimming
Rinse your hands and any exposed skin
If the pet becomes sick, call the veterinarian immediately. People and animals who are exposed to the toxic algae may experience symptoms within 15-20 minutes after ingestion. Symptoms in animals may include the following: