Toxic Algae

Toxic algae blooms found in Columbia River

 Benton Franklin Health District

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Benton-Franklin Health District announced Thursday there are high concentrations of toxic algae along the Columbia River. Clumps of algae tested showed levels approximately 50 times higher than the surrounding water.

The Swim Beach at Howard Amon Park in Richland has been off limits since the discovery of the algae last month.