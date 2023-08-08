Bella Hadid shares her health issues, including Lyme disease. A doctor explains what it is

(CNN) — As model Bella Hadid opens up about Lyme disease and other health issues, her ordeal brings up many questions. What exactly is Lyme disease, and how is it contracted and spread? How is the illness diagnosed and treated? What does it mean when someone has “chronic Lyme”? Is there a vaccine for Lyme disease?

To help us with these questions, I spoke with Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. She previously served as Baltimore’s health commissioner.