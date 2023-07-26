‘Barbie’ movie’s ending is an important reminder for women’s health

The final scene in "Barbie" is important for normalizing women's health, CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen said. Actor Margot Robbie is shown as the title character.

 Jaap Buitendijk/Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

(CNN) — SPOILER Alert: Do not read past this line if you haven’t seen “Barbie.”

After all of Barbie’s glories and misadventures on the path to becoming human, moviegoers leave her at a pivotal moment at the close of the new film.