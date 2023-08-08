(CNN) — Walking a minimum of 4,000 steps a day significantly reduces your risk of an early death, while taking 2,337 steps a day will reduce your risk of death specifically from cardiovascular disease but “more is better,” according to a new meta-analysis of studies.

“The more steps you walk, the better the effects on your health, and every increase of steps by 500-1000 steps/day may be associated with significant mortality reductions,” first author Dr. Maciej Banach, deputy editor-in-chief of the European Society of Cardiology, said in an email.