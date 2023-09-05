(CNN) — Scientists have long known that cancer cases among adults younger than 50 have been on the rise in many parts of the world. But a new study suggests that certain types of cancer – breast, tracheal, bronchus and lung, stomach, and colorectal – have caused the most disease and death in this younger age group.

Globally, from 1990 to 2019, new cancer cases among younger ages increased sharply by about 79% overall, according to the study published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Oncology.