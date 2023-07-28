(CNN) — Men are nearly three times more likely than women to die from alcohol use in the United States, but a new report shows that gap has narrowed as the risk for women has grown, especially in recent years.

For men, the rate of alcohol-related deaths has been on the rise since 2009, with particularly sharp increases each year since 2018. But the upward trend for women started at least a decade earlier and has been rising faster, on average, each year since.