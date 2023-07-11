Energy Drink-Investigation-Schumer

FILE - A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, March 31, 2023, in Los Angeles. An influencer-backed energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children is facing scrutiny from federal lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine. Senator Chuck Schumer on Sunday, July 9, 2023 called on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate Prime. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file)

 Mark J. Terrill

(CNN) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has called on the US Food and Drug Administration to investigate the high caffeine content of the Prime Energy drink and the company’s marketing efforts to children.

This beverage, which is sold in cans, contains 200 milligrams of caffeine per 12 ounces, which is equal to the caffeine content of nearly two Red Bulls or an entire six-pack of Coca-Cola. Prime also sells another drink, Hydration, which is sold in bottles, that is similar in appearance to Energy but does not have caffeine.