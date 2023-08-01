(CNN) — Artificial intelligence found more breast cancers than doctors with years of training and experience and cut doctors’ mammogram reading workload almost in half, a new early-stage study found.

This doesn’t mean your hospital will let a computer determine whether you have cancer any time soon. There’s still a lot more research to do, but the study, published Tuesday in the journal The Lancet Oncology, shows that AI is safe to use in breast cancer detection and could make doctors even more effective at finding cancer than they are now.