(CNN) — Whether from Miami, New York, Seattle or more, millions of Americans pack aboard cruise ships on vacation. But when it comes to the health of those travelers, it’s not always smooth sailing.

There have been 13 outbreaks of norovirus on cruises this year, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s the highest number of norovirus outbreaks on cruises recorded since 2012, with almost half of the calendar year left to go.