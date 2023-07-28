(CNN) — Compulsive nail-biting, skin-picking, hairpulling, and lip- and cheek-biting are among a range of body-focused repetitive behaviors, or BFRBs, that can become a source of distress, but new research may offer hope for relief.

While many people may have one of these habits in a minor form, for a smaller but still significant number of people the behavior can cause visual skin damage — such as bald patches, scars, sores and lesions — and affect their mental health, said Steffen Moritz, head of clinical neuropsychology in the department of psychiatry and psychotherapy at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf in Germany.