A daily dose of olive oil could lower risk of dying from dementia, research finds

Olive oil consumption could influence your risk for dementia-related death, new research has found.

 wenyi liu/Moment RF/Getty Images

(CNN) — Including olive oil in your regular diet offers several benefits — such as protecting heart health or cognitive function.

The Mediterranean staple might also reduce your risk of dying from dementia by 28% if you eat just a spoonful every day.