(CNN) — The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline will now be available to the millions of people across the US who use American Sign Language (ASL), according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The ASL services launched Friday and will be available for callers who are deaf, deaf-blind or hard of hearing using a videophone – a device used by deaf and blind people that transmits video as well as audio. These callers can now be connected to a 988 Lifeline counselor trained in ASL by clicking on the “ASL Now” button on 988lifeline.org and following the prompts.