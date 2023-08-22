1 in 5 women – and even more Black, Hispanic mothers – report mistreatment during maternity care, according to CDC report

A new CDC report found many women in the US were mistreated or faced discrimination while receiving maternity care.

(CNN) — About 1 in 5 women were mistreated while receiving maternity care and nearly a third faced discrimination, according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The negative experiences were even more common for Black, Hispanic and multiracial mothers: About 30% of Black and Hispanic mothers reported mistreatment during maternity care and about 40% reported discrimination.